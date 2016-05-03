Local Yazoo City barber murdered in his home

Yazoo City Police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 2 p.m.Tuesday. Chief Jeff Curtis says 36-year-old Anthony Tyrell Tyler's body was found at 242 West 11th Street.

The police aren't releasing the cause of death, but are treating it as a homicide. MBN and MBI are also on scene.

Details are limited at this time. We do know that Tyler lived at the home where the homicide took place.

Family members of Tyler who refused to go on camera say he was a barber in the community and a father. People who live on the street are stunned by what chief Curtis says is the fifth homicide so far in Yazoo City this year.

"When we found out, it was pretty bad to be right here on your street. I just hate it happened," said Joe Freeman, who lives on West 11th Street. "I wish we could find another way to do things. Yazoo has changed. Years ago we never had homicides. Now it's getting to be ridiculous."

If you have any information on this homicide investigation call the Yazoo City Police Department.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.