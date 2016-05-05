JPS superintendent addresses Forest Hill school fight video

Thursday, more Jackson public school officials will be on the campus of Forest Hill High School following a school fight, where a parent pulled out a handgun.

Dr. Cedrick Gray, Superintendent of Jackson Public Schools held a special meeting at Forest Hill High School Wednesday about the fight, which happened Tuesday afternoon.

The cell phone video sent to our newsroom shows a parent waving a handgun in the middle of the crowd while two students are fighting.

"It's pretty scary, because the children can get hurt," said Estella Moore, a grandparent of a student in the district. "Anybody can get hurt. It's dangerous,"

"She shouldn't have been on campus with a gun," said a parent who didn't want to be identified. "They said they don't know where she at. She ain't in jail today. That student. They got that student address. They should have arrested her yesterday. She better be glad that gun didn't go off and hurt nobody child."

Dr. Gray addressed the video during the meeting and answered questions from some parents, who say they weren't properly notified of the incident.

"Our response was immediate because as a parent if I saw that, I would want to know someone is doing something about it," explained Dr. Gray.

Dr. Gray appointed a special cabinet assigned to Forest Hill High School for safety reasons and says the Director of Campus Enforcement will be there daily now until things calm down.

"Every morning at 9 a.m. he'll be here and be in the building for at least an hour and at 2:00 pm he'll be here to see dismissal," said Dr. Gray.

Forest Hill teachers expressed their concerns during the meeting, including cell phone usage among students.

I'm hoping that some things can be resolved and things can start getting better because like I said the children need their education," said Moore. "It's very dangerous and they have to get it one way or the other unless they going to be out on the streets."

Officials are still searching for the parent who brought the gun on campus. If you know who or where she is, call Jackson Police.

