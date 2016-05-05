How does Mississippi's controversial bill compare to North Carolina's?

The Department of Justice is warning North Carolina that its bathroom bill is unconstitutional. Now, folks are asking if Mississippi's controversial Religious Accommodations Act could be caught in the cross hairs next.



"They required that every public agency had to adopt a gender specific bathroom or changing facility," said Representative Andy Gipson-R. "That language is not in the Mississippi law."



Representative Gipson started studying the Department of Justice letter Wednesday night. He says it's important to note that comparing North Carolina's controversial law to House Bill 1523 isn't apples to apples.



"The Mississippi bill doesn't mandate that anybody do anything," added Gipson. "It simply protects people who make decisions based on their convictions."



But the ACLU says it doesn't have to include a mandate to be a problem.



"The danger part of that is that the uniform thing is that all of them are going to be immune from state action," noted Erik Fleming, ACLU of Mississippi Advocacy and Policy Director. "So if you decide not to discriminate, that's great. If you decide to discriminate, Well, now you've got state protection to do that."



Fleming said Mississippi's law raises more than just bathroom policy questions.



"It opens the door for discrimination especially targeting LGBT people when it comes to providing public accommodations such as healthcare or just regular business services," Fleming said.



"As far as I know, Mississippi has not gotten a letter like this," added Gipson. "And because there's no mandate in our bill I wouldn't expect to receive a letter like this."

