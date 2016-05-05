Jackson Airport Board reacts to airport legislation signed into law

Governor Phil Bryant signed legislation effectively changing the make-up of the board of the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Now that Governor Bryant signed the Jackson airport takeover bill into law, what's the next step?

The Board of Commissioners of the Jackson Municipal Airport authority is appealing to the FAA to not issue the operating certificate.

Governor Phil Bryant signed the legislation late Wednesday night and the new law will essentially change the make-up of the airports board.

Senate Bill 2162 replaces the five-member Jackson Municipal Airport Authority. That five member board is currently appointed by Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber.

The new board will be a nine-member board mostly appointed by state officials and will include representation from Rankin and Madison Counties.

Those opposed to the takeover are in the process of gathering 10-thousand signatures in hopes of appealing to the FAA. The board's chairman says the airport has roughly $900 million dollars worth of economic impact.

"We're getting ready to open up access from Lakeland Drive 25 going across the East Metro Parkway to 80 and onto 20. That kind of access will open up more land to be developed in our area and of course other lands can be developed as well, so those are the kinds of things that folk are now interested in," said Rosie T. Pridgen, Chairman, Board of Commissioners.

The group has until May 25th to gather their signatures. Senator Josh Harkins, who drafted the legislation says he appreciates the governor signing the bill and it will have a positive impact on our state.

The new law will go into effect on July 1st.

