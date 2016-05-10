Google grant will create summer coding program in Mississippi

It's not unusual for kids to play games on an app or computer. But soon enough, the norm may be playing a game they created.

"We want the children in Mississippi to become not just users of technology but creators of it," explained Fast Forward Mississippi Director.



A Google Rise grant will put the wheels in motion to make that happen.



"Give them something exciting to do during the critical summer months," explained Aisha Nyandoro, Springboard to Opportunities Executive Director. "We are helping them be educated. But then we're also thinking about down the road."



Springboard to Opportunities and Kids Code Mississippi partnered up for a program dubbed Springboard Cyber Summer.



"Sometimes we talk about what can the schools and education system do,"said Nyandoro. "That's true, we want them to do more. But sometimes it's about how can community entities think outside the box?"



This grant will bring a coding curriculum to six federally-subsidized affordable housing communities.



Scratch is a programming system developed by MIT. It's the platform students will use to better understand computer programming. They've already done a pilot and say the kids' minds are like sponges. The best part is they're having fun while they learn.



"This is an educational program on one side," Mask said. And on another, this is early workforce development. These types of skills are going to ensure that our Mississippi children are going to grow up to be able to get very high paying jobs."



The cyber summer program will end with two hackathons. They'll use the skills they learn during the 12 weeks of coding sessions.

