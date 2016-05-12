Operation side by side helps to reduce crime in Jackson

We first told you last month about the special task force between the Hinds County Sheriff's Department and JPD, called Operation Side by Side.

"Every night whenever we do this operation we're getting stolen guns, we're getting felons with guns, we're getting marijuana, cocaine, meth," said Zach Goins with the HInds County Warrants Division. "You name it we found it,"

Tuesday night, we rode with members of the special team re-established by Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason and Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance.

"It's just incredible how well we're seeing results with the sheriffs department and JPD working together," explained Goins.

Several checkpoints were set up randomly throughout Jackson. At a checkpoint off Flag Chapel Road, authorities recovered 3 handguns, a shot gun and lots of drugs.

"By us just simply doing safety checkpoints like this," added Goins. "We're checking for Id's, we're checking for insurance, anything that's not in place we are checking for."

Across town on Bailey Avenue, officers and deputies arrested Gregory Frank for intent to distribute. Inside his car, officers found a number of illegal drugs.

"Two different kind of high grade marijuana, full bottle of codeine syrup and as you can see it was poured here. They've been drinking it down a little bit. Four different cell phones and scales," said Anthony Fox of the JPD Vice and Narcotics Unit.

The purpose of this task force is using the idea of strength in numbers. They've recovered more than 40 illegal guns, drugs and arrested folks for a number of violations; two agencies coming together to get criminals off the street.

"When we can help each other out, criminals fear that, they see our strength in numbers," added Goins. "With us rolling in such high numbers, criminals see that and they don't want to fight us because they know they are going to be outnumbered."

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.