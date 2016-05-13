Carthage daycare changes absence policy after Madison Co tragedy

The incident happened Wednesday, when police got a call about an unresponsive baby in the back-seat of a car at Little Footprints Learning Center in Gluckstadt.

The incident happened Wednesday, when police got a call about an unresponsive baby in the back-seat of a car at Little Footprints Learning Center in Gluckstadt.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland has ruled that 2-year-old Caroline Bryant, of Brandon, died from Hyperthermia after being left in the back seat of her mother's car.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland has ruled that 2-year-old Caroline Bryant, of Brandon, died from Hyperthermia after being left in the back seat of her mother's car.

The tragic death of a 2-year-old left in a hot car in Madison County had us wondering if local day cares have policies in place to prevent situations like this from happening.

Many local day cares have a policy where they call the parent if the child is a no-show one to two hours after its cutoff time. However, one Carthage day care had no policy prior to this tragedy and is now taking a proactive approach.

"Even though these happen several times in the past years, it just rang home yesterday that we needed to do something," said Felicia Chipley, director of Busy Bees Daycare in Carthage.

Chipley said news of 2-year-old Caroline Bryant being left in the backseat of a car was a little too close for comfort. He decided to revisit the day care's policy for absent children.

"We did not have a policy as far as absentee. Most of our parents are really good about calling us and letting us know if they're going to be here or not but we're just going to take that extra measure," explained Chipley. "Thursday we implemented the plan of calling the parents if a child is not here by our drop off time which is 9 a.m. and we've already had a lot of good response."

Chipley hopes the new policy will prevent another tragedy from happening.

"That one call could have saved that child's life, so I don't think it's us policing our parents," she said. "One of the critics said on Facebook. I think it's just us loving our families, loving our children."

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.