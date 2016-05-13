Governor says disregard federal guidance on transgender bathroom access in schools

The government is telling public schools they must allow transgender students access to bathrooms, consistent with their gender identity.

Supporters of this directive say it's really just clearing up any questions schools may have had about Title IX. That's what protects people from discrimination based on sex within the education system. In this case, we're talking about transgender students.

The feds say the new directive is meant to ensure a school environment free from discrimination based on sex. But Governor Phil Bryant shrugged it off and told the Mississippi Department of Education to disregard the guidance.



"This is a dramatic overreach of federal power that we haven't seen in the United states in our lifetime," noted Bryant. "And I think you're going to see good Americans that are concerned about this stand up and begin to resist at the local and state level."



Bryant's calling the directive a social experiment that's headed in the wrong direction.



"The federal government is dictating policy about bathrooms and showers and locker rooms," explained Bryant. "What's next? What other authority will the federal government now assume and tell parents, this is what your child will be exposed to."



While the guidance doesn't carry the weight of the law, the letter does indicate schools should either fall in line or face loss of federal funding. The Mississippi Department of Education released a statement saying it will adhere to Title IX and the joint guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Justice.



Many schools are reserving comment so far. Madison County's superintendent said as they end the 2015-16 school year, that you will not see changes to current policy. In case you were wondering, this is a similar idea to Target's policy. You can go into the bathroom that corresponds to your gender identity.

