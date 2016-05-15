Skeletal remains found by citizens in south Jackson

JPD Officer Colendula Green confirmed Sunday that skeletal remains were found in south Jackson.

Officer Green said the remains were found around 12:05 p.m. at 429 McCluer Road near Forest Lake Drive.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said the human remains were found in a wooded area by citizens searching for a lost dog.

Resident Nicole Wright and her children came upon the remains.

Investigators say the remains could have been out there for months.

"My son hollers out, mom I just found a dead body," Wright said.

The human skeletal remains were about 30 yards deep into the woods off McCluer Road. Wright immediately called 911.

The body that was still intact was the torso, the shoulders, and the arms. There was no shirt.

Jackson Police have recovered evidence and investigators are reviewing the missing persons files to see if they can make a match.

Commander Jones said, "Due to the decomposition of the remains we are unable to determine at this particular time, of course the identity, sex, race, gender".

Wright hopes the images won't affect her children.

"Around the hips was a pair of blue basketball shorts. The leg bones were not connected, they were off to the side, and it looked like the head had been decapitated", Wright said.

Hinds County Coroner, Sharon Grisham Stewart transported the remains to the state medical examiners office for further investigation.

"Hopefully that will shed some light in the investigation to be able to confirm who this individual may be", Commander Jones added.

"Whoever it is, I hope that the family gets closure and I'll definitely be praying for them because I know what it's like to not get closure on a family member passing and that's pretty hard," Wright said.

