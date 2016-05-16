Sources: Suspect involved in 2014 gang rape mistakenly released from jail

One of three suspects accused for the gang rape of a Jackson woman back in 2014 was sentenced Monday.

A judge sentenced Ja'Lon Jones to 20 years in prison. Eighteen of those years have been suspended.

The most disturbing part about this case is that one of its suspects, Edward Samuel is back on the streets. Sources have confirmed he was mistakenly released from jail and the victim in the case was not notified immediately about it.

"Our understanding, he was released in December of 2015 and my client was not notified until about a month ago," said Malcolm Harrison, attorney for the victim.

Prosecutors say Samuel, his brother Marquise Samuel and Jones raped a young woman in the parking lot of a Shell Gas station on Daniel Lake Boulevard back in July of 2014.

Edward Samuel was inappropriately released by the previous Hinds County Sheriff's Administration, when his rape charge was dropped. There was no evidence that proved Samuel had intercourse with the woman, but the sexual battery charge and accessory after the fact remained.

"Since the release of Edward, she now has locked herself in her home again just like she did right after the rape and refuses to come out," explained Harrison.



Monday in Judge Kidd courtroom, Jones admitted to watching the rape, but said he had no part in it. He said he watched Marquis and Edward Samuel sexually assault the woman and saw a gun in the vehicle, but thought it was consensual.



Jones also admitted to driving the car that all three of them were in. He later turned himself in.

There is an warrant out for Edward Samuel's arrest. If you have any idea where he is call the Hinds County Sheriff's Department.

"The safety of the citizens of Hinds County is important and we need to know how this occurred so this will not happen again," Harrison explained.

