Representatives request state Superintendent to reverse decision on transgender bathroom policy

Transgender bathroom choice at school has been a hot topic since Friday when the federal government issued a directive. It said public schools must allow transgender students access to bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

The backlash in Mississippi started with Governor Phil Bryant saying the state should disregard the federal directive. Governor Bryant wants the state to ignore the federal directive.



"This is a dramatic overreach of federal power," Bryant said Friday.



Eleven representatives echoed that with a letter to state Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright Tuesday. The letter said the policy is in direct opposition to the morals and values of Mississippians.



"Parents in the state are concerned about the safety of the child," explained Representative Dana Criswell-R. "When we send them off to school, we expect the school district to provide a level of safety."



The Mississippi Department of Education has said it will adhere to the federal guidance. So the letter takes it a step further, asking Dr. Wright to either reverse the policy or step down.



"If she does not get that, it kind of makes everyone question whether she is up to the task of keeping our children safe while they're at school," noted Criswell.



Trans health advocate Blossom Brown thinks the Governor and Representatives need to stop hiding from the issue.



"Whether you like it or not transgender people are here and we just want a normal life just like everyone else," Brown said.



And she thinks letters like the one sent Tuesday are a waste of time.



"I just think about those that are supposed be representing us setting such a bad example," Brown added. "Because you can't choose certain groups of people that you want to protect and that you want to stand up for."

