Authorities search for Simpson County inmate

Authorities in Simpson County continue to search for escapee, Johnny Lee Taylor.

44-year-old Taylor escaped from Simpson General Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

He was there for treatment for an injury and somehow managed to get away from the guard.

He was last seen near the hospital on Highway 13 in Mendenhall, wearing a brown jump suit. He has blue eyes, blonde hair, multiple tattoos and long facial hair. He's 6'0 and weighs 175 pounds.

Residents in the area saw deputies searching Tuesday for Taylor, but had no idea what was going on.

"And of course I have kids that live with me and they are always outside playing and I don't know what was going on, we should have been notified," said resident Ann Calvin.

Taylor was in the Simpson County jail for several felonies and misdemeanors.

Anyone with information that leads to the location and arrest of this individual would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

