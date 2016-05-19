Mississippi State Superintendent reverses transgender bathroom policy decision

Pressure to change a policy decision on transgender accommodations resulted in a reversed decision at the Department of Education.

First, the Department said it would follow federal guidance and let transgender students choose which restroom to use. Then, letters were sent asking for a change of heart. Now, the superintendent has said, no changes will be made yet.

"I don't think it's right and I think it's my job as a parent to protect my child from the things that are not right of the world," said concerned father Joe Spivey.

Spivey's daughter is about to finish kindergarten. He's worried she's too young to hear explanations about things like transgender bathroom access.

"If it means I have to take my child out of public school then, so be it," noted Spivey..

He's just one parent who echoes that of many referenced in letters from Mississippi representatives and Senators. Both letters were sent to state Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright and asked that she reverse her decision to follow the federal directive.

Mom Angela Jackson said she hopes state officials will keep standing up for "traditional values".

"There's always a new class of people that need special rights," Jackson said. "There's always a new class of people that need special privileges."

Dr. Carey Wright's statement Wednesday said the state won't do anything until she consults with board members. And that decision has parents like Spivey and Jackson feeling better, for now.

"I feel like they're fighting for a cause that's going to remove a lot of boundaries we're put in place to protect people," said Jackson.

"Our government needs a backbone. If we don't have a backbone in our state, we don't have a leg to stand on," added Spivey.

The Governor said he's encouraged that the state superintendent has reversed her decision. He hopes they'll take his advice and ignore what he calls an "outrageous directive".

