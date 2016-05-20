New law allows Mississippi to regulate companies like Uber

The state of Mississippi will now be able to regulate the way companies like Uber conduct their business.

Wednesday, Governor Phil Bryant signed into law House Bill 1381. This law gives the state of Mississippi licensure and regulation authority over businesses that use digital networks to connect drivers to customers, like Uber.

The law requires that each transportation network company pay a $5,000 yearly license fee.

It also requires drivers to show proof of primary automobile liability insurance of 1 million dollars. Some drivers believe that's too high.

"They're going to boost the insurance rate up for the drivers, or against the drivers, however you want to look at it," said Uber driver Leonard Robinson. "and we all have insurance already. Uber covers the car and the driver when we have a passenger so is this over regulation? Are you going to regulate us out of an ability to work."

The law goes into effect July 1.

