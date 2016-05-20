U.S. House votes to limit Confederate flags at VA cemeteries

The U.S. House voted to limit display of Confederate flags at VA cemeteries.The legislation would ban it from flying on the flagpoles of those federally funded cemeteries.

The question for some is whether Confederate soldiers deserve to still have that flag fly above their graves.

The legislation specifies that the flag shouldn't be flown on a flagpole above any VA cemeteries.

"The problem here is the insult to American military personnel," noted Marc Allen, Mississippi Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans public affairs officer.

He cited an act of Congress that designated Confederate soldiers as U.S. veterans, giving them the same protections and rights as other service men and women

"Deserve to be recognized as people who answered the call of the country and took up arms to defend their country and do what they thought was right," added Allen.

S. Ross Aldridge with the Dixie Alliance agreed.

"The individuals who are buried there are Confederate soldiers alongside Yankee soldiers," said Aldridge. "So, why should the Confederate soldiers laying there next to those that they fought, why should they not be honored also?"

Congressman Bennie Thompson was pleased with the vote saying in a statement:

"The Confederate flag belongs in a museum along with other relics of the past and not in a place of prominent display such as cemeteries run by the Department of Veteran's Affairs."

Small confederate flags could still be placed at individual graves of the cemeteries on Confederate Memorial Day and Memorial Day. That would not change.

