Madison Co. authorities investigating death of one-year-old boy

Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old in Madison County.

According to Coroner Alex Breeland, a 1-year-old boy was brought to Merit Health in Canton at noon Tuesday, where he was pronounced dead.

The hospital then called the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the coroner, who took the baby's body to the State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Investigators are waiting on a cause of death to determine how they will move forward in the investigation. We learned the parents live at the Canton Garden Apartments.

We went there and talked to those who live in the neighborhood. Latoya Luckett was stunned.

"Very heartbreaking and as I was saying it hits close to home because I grew up here, I know the family. So I'm not going to judge," said Luckett.

Many people highlighted the fact this is the third infant death in Mississippi within the last few weeks.

"It is sad because there have been a lot of kids dying in cars and plus I knew the family I know her grandma," said Tammy Thomas a neighbor.

According to Heath Hall with Madison County, investigators are in the process of questioning the baby's parents. People who live in this neighborhood say the news, makes them keep a closer eye on their young ones.

"It does because I have a one and a half year old grand baby and you have to watch them at all times and he's into everything and doing everything ," explained Thomas.

Breeland says an autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning.

