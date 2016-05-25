Parent reacts to Board of Education's transgender bathroom access decision

Eleven states are suing the Obama administration over the federal directive about transgender students.

Mississippi is not part of the lawsuit. But the state board's decision leaves the door open for interpretation.

Concerned mom, Cheramie Bills, saw the notice of a public meeting and decided to go and see the decision making process in action. But instead found herself waiting in the hallway, for what she says was two and a half hours.

All while the Board of Education voted unanimously to follow state leaders' advise and ignore the federal directive.



"In August are we going to be sitting in the same situation?" asked Bills. "Parents weren't even allowed to say anything. I mean, at all. That's a big concern."



The board said it would ignore the directive but as the spokesperson confirmed today, districts have local boards and superintendents that have always set their own policies. Bills said that's even more cause for concern.



"There's a whole lot of passing the buck going on right now, if you want my honest opinion," noted Bills. "I think MDE has done all it's willing to do at this time."



This is the fourth story we've done on the issue in recent weeks but the department has only sent statements to us. They've declined to make the Superintendent available for an on camera interview.



"I am happy that, at this time, it won't be forced into every district in the state," added Bills. "Do I think if nothing is done further that it will be in August? Absolutely. You're talking about federal money."

