Brandon Interchange to reopen Thursday morning

Drivers in Brandon will get some relief Thursday, the exit and entry ramps along I-20 downtown will reopen. It's been more than a year since construction started.

Many drivers say they are excited about the ramps reopening because the detours tacked on at least 20 to 30 minutes to their commute.

One of the main reasons for the construction was safety. Many car accidents and even wrecks involving tractor trailers were happening there.

"I'm really happy," said Brandon resident Ramsey Purvis. "I drink coffee at the local Shell station and then I head to Yazoo City, so trimming the excess mileage on my truck and time, it's going to be very good."

"Relieved is an understatement," added Justin Graham. "It will cut my commute to work at least 10-15 minutes down every morning so maybe I can sleep a little later."

"I'm excited because now if I don't have to take the back way," said Angelica Taylor of Brandon. "I can just come right here and get on the interstate and go on about my way."

A ribbon cutting for the downtown Brandon Interchange will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

