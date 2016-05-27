Memorial Day weekend travel expected to be up this year

More folks are expected to be packing up and rolling out for a road trip this holiday weekend.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reminding you to go through a basic checklist before you hit the road, things like checking your tire tread, battery and windshield wiper blades. Basically, try to reduce your chances of getting stranded in traffic.

If you're hitting the road for the holiday weekend, you're not alone. AAA expects 34 million travelers will be driving to their destinations. That's an increase compared to last year. One reason? Lower gas prices!

"Just thankful they are low," said driver Daniel Jones.

The gas prices have dipped to the lowest national average for Memorial Day weekend in 11 years.

"It's nice to be able to spend money on family instead of gas and everything else," added Jones.

Jones is trying to beat the rush hour traffic to get to his camping spot in the Delta.

Eddie Lampley says the falling prices at the pump could mean a busier summer on the road for him.

"I'm excited," said Lampley. "I'm excited. Because as you know that's a big part of our everyday living, is buying gas. Anytime you can save some money--I'm excited."

But remember, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said there has been a nearly 10 percent increase in crashes during the first four and a half months of this year compared to last year. That's why they're asking that you are especially careful on the roads this weekend.

AAA's travel forecast shows there will also be an increase in folks hopping on a flight for the weekend.That too will be better on your bank account than years past. Average airfares for the top 40 domestic flight routes will be 26 percent cheaper this Memorial Day.

