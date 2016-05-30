Exclusive: Family reacts to discovery of missing man's remains

It's been eight long months since William McGrew was last seen on McClure Road near Boozer Road, but two weeks ago, a Jackson resident and her dog found his remains nestled in a wooded area.

"My hurt will never die, we will miss Donald forever. He was such a big part of our family, but we are mad," said McGrew's sister Celesta McGrew.

"We knew, but that phone call when she said it was William I don't know it just hit home," Celesta added.

The family finally has some sort of closure, but Celesta says it's bittersweet, especially because she had a feeling he was there all along.

For weeks McGrew says calls went to the Jackson Police Department asking for officials to go back and search that area.

"Not once did they go look for him, and we have asked them many times ," Celesta said.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones says a search was conducted near the area, but officers found no evidence.

Celesta McGrew is preparing for a memorial service and her family also wants to know how he died.

"Somebody out there knows something," Celesta said.

William McGrew would have celebrated his 45th birthday next month.

His sister says if he was killed, she hopes the truth comes out soon.

"It is just a weight lifted off of our shoulders...because he has come home, although he's at home with the Lord. We know he's just not out there anymore," Celesta added.

Commander Jones says the Jackson Police Department takes all missing persons cases very serious.

McGrew's death is still under investigation.

