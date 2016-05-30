How to protect your skin from sun this summer

We are a few weeks away from the official start of the summer but temperatures in Jackson and the metro area are already hot and humid.

Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Medicine of UMMC, Jeremy Jackson, says if you are going to be out in the sun make sure you apply a sunscreen with a SPF of 15 or 30.

Brad Thompson had a pretty painful burn two weeks ago when he participated in the Dragon Boat Regatta Race on the Reservoir. He was out in the sun from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and got sunburned.

"When I came home I saw my face was red and I know that was strange. So I went to brush my hair I noticed my forehead was sore," said Thompson.

Thompson admitted he did not put on any sunscreen.

"Just being honest with you, being an African American male, I thought I didn't need any sunscreen on," explained Thompson.

Monday's UV index was 10 out of 11. Local experts say in that type of heat you can get sunburned in less than 15 minutes.

"We are getting into summer time and the sun angles are getting stronger," said WLBT meteorologist Julia Weiden. "It's getting higher up in the sky and to us that means more intense UV rays."

Jackson says people with darker complexions should use the following sunscreens:

"Nutrogena Ultra Sheer is a really good sunscreen for skin of color, Olay sensitive skin. Also Aveeno has a good private love that would be good for skin color as well," said Jackson.

Thompson says he will not leave the house without putting it on this summer from now on.

"No one has to tell me to use sunscreen from now on," added Thompson.

