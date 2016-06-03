Entrepreneurs get needed exposure at Mississippi Market

Mississippi made products are all that you'll find at the "Mississippi Market". The market gives exposure to start-ups, who are looking to expand their business.

"Small business is really the life-blood of Mississippi's economy," said Mississippi Development Authority Director Glenn McCullough, Jr.



More than 150 homegrown Mississippi businesses got the chance to be exposed to buyers from twelve states at the market.



"We're very proud to say made in the USA," added McCullough. "Well, these products were perfected by Mississippians."



Roxann Coursey owns Victoria Cross Jewelry and she said the exposure at the market is invaluable.



"Mississippi Market means everything to my small business," explained Coursey. "It is my bread and butter."



Coursey and several of the entrepreneurs have gotten support from Mississippi Development Authority's Entrepreneur Center.

That resource is available to start-ups, year-round.



"They could give me their expertise in the marketing of my business," added Coursey. "There were some key things missing that I needed assistance in establishing."



Raymond Horn owns Mississippi Cold Brew Coffee and Tea. Horn was having success at farmer's markets, but benefited from the center's advice.



"It's like you can get overwhelmed with what to do next," said Horn. "That's where they come in. I was totally overwhelmed. Once we got involved with them, we were able to get more financing. We had a business plan. We were able to get more money."



MDA's Entrepreneur Center offers financial, marketing, management and technical assistance to new and existing small businesses.

