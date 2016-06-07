Mississippi ranked least safe state by WalletHub

Mississippi has landed as the least safe state in WalletHub's most recent study.

Monsherrie Williams has an 11-year-old daughter and says she doesn't feel safe in Mississippi.

She was surprised to see her home state land at the very bottom of the rankings, yet, she's not completely caught off guard.

"It's like every time I log onto Facebook, I see another friend saying alright see you guys later, I've left Mississippi," said Williams. "I'm like, you're gone too?"

The WalletHub study combines many factors to arrive at the "safest state" rankings.

Some of the lowest scoring areas for Mississippi are the things out of individual's control.

Mississippi ranks 50th for Road Safety, and 36th for home and community safety.

Crime is something Williams has a tough time looking past when she looks at safety for her family.

"There's always something," added Williams. "And I remember thinking--oh my goodness. I would just lay up thinking what could happen when I fall asleep."

But the Magnolia State also ranked near the bottom for aspects like financial security.

Williams has actively pursued new opportunities to get to a better place financially.

"It can be discouraging and make you feel like why?" described Williams. "Because everyone that's not advancing, it doesn't mean that they're not trying."

Williams thinks she'll eventually move, but until then, she says tries to think bigger.

"Try to think bigger and better for my life, so it can impact my child's life," said Williams.

In case you were wondering, Vermont is the "Safest State" according to the WalletHub study.

