Victims' families react to Joshua Dukes charges

Accused serial killer Joshua Dukes sits in the Hinds County jail awaiting trial for the murders of four people. Most of the victims' families and friends are thankful Dukes is behind bars.

One of those family members is calling for him to receive the maximum punishment for these crimes, which is the death penalty.

It's been roughly 7 months since Broderick Smith, an employee at O'Reilly's Auto Parts, was shot and killed for not knowing how to properly open up a safe during a robbery. Police say Dukes is the man behind the crime.

"We feel just mad that it happened, death like that over nothing," said Eric Mathis, one of Smith's co-workers at O'Reilly's Auto Parts.

While Smith's co workers are thankful for an arrest, they say it won't bring him back.

"Very good leader; he laugh, he smiles, talk to people real nice and be happy all the time," explained Mathis. "He always talking to me about just doing better."

"I think everybody in Jackson was very upset, angry and outraged both at Smith's murder and how it was carried out basically as an execution," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance.

Dukes is also facing charges for the deaths of Eli Gomez, Daniel Sanchez and James Hankins, an 85 year old man who was robbed and killed in the front yard of his McCluer Road home.

"I maybe a lot older but I was still his baby girl," said Devonda Walley, James Hankins' daughter. "I hope he never walks the streets again and I hope he gets the death penalty."

Chief Vance describes Dukes as a serial killer and someone who didn't value his life or others

"The guy obviously had no regard for anybody else's life," added Vance. (He) Does not hesitate to pull the trigger and Jackson is a much better place with him incarcerated."

And although, Smith's memory will live on at O'Reilly's Auto Parts, the search is still on for his other killer.

"I'm just pretty much glad that they do have someone and I hope that the world get better because there are more of them out there and it's a lot of murders that are not solved," added Mathis.

If you have any information on who the second suspect could be in Broderick Smith's death, please call Crimestoppers or Jackson Police.

Copyright, 2016, MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.