Mayor Yarber addresses progress of 1 percent sales tax

Holding the Mayor of Jackson accountable was the mission of Monday night's Working Together Jackson's delegates' assembly.

Members wanted to know the progress of Jackson's 1% sales tax.

For more than a year now, the City of Jackson has been collecting a special one cent tax.

The money is delegated for Jackson's infrastructure and, Monday, members of Working Together Jackson, wanted direct answers as to how it's being spent.

Lauann Jackson is a member of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, where the meeting was held and was part of the packed house, Monday night.

"I came out, because I was curious to see what improvements are going to be taking place in Jackson," Jackson said.

Members of Working Together Jackson asked the Mayor what the hold up was with some of the infrastructure projects in the city.

"We're talking about streets. We're talking about infrastructure, just city council and Mayor's office working together." said Bishop Ronnie Crudup of New Horizon Church and a member of Working Together Jackson. "All the kind of things that everybody in this community is concerned about,"



Mayor Yarber says these type of projects take time.

He even referenced that some of the streets were problems when he was a child.

"Potholes are not our problem," Yarber said. "Our problem is the fact that we have an infrastructure system that is older than your mayor."

Mayor Yarber says nearly $30 million in sales percent funds have been collected, and he wants to make sure his administration isn't just putting what he quotes as "a bandaid over the problem".

He wants it done right and says the first concern is replacing water lines in the city.



"If you can't drink clean water, what's good of having a good street?" Mayor Yarber explained. "Fact is, there is 2200 miles of street in this city. That's not going to happen in two years, it's not going to happen in three."

To track the progress of the 1% sales tax, click here.

