Juneteenth is celebrated across the metro

The Juneteenth holiday is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, dating back over 150 years.

People all over the metro have been commemorating the holiday. The celebration, at AM Rogers Park, was the first of its kind. Organizers say it won't be the last.

Juneteenth happened two and half years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation and it's one of the reasons why African Americans can have businesses today.

Many vendors took part in celebrations on Saturday to celebrate that freedom.

"This is an event that's near and dear to me," said Jamalah Campbell of Gifts and Grace. "It means a whole lot to the community and I think everyone to come out and just celebrate"

"Everyone needs to come out here, because like I said its U.S history," said Taylor White, of Jackson. "It's something that everyone needs to be apart of. When you go on college campuses and they have Chinese New Years or celebrations for Hindu festivals, everyone is invited. This is something that everyone needs to be educated about," .

At the Farish Street Juneteenth festival, folks enjoyed live music, food and shopping.

"We have people cooking, barbecue grills going," said Felisha Jacobs of Ritca Foxx. "We have live music, bands. We just finished up a parade. So it's pretty entertaining."

Saturday's festivals also provided folks with the opportunity to learn about their health.



"We have interventionists," said Donna Thomas-Ellis of Jackson Cardiology. "We have device specialist and cardiologist that specialize not only in cardiac problems but also congestive heart failure"

