Respect our Black Dollars protest heats up in South Jackson

The Respect our Black Dollars group is accusing a store owner of displaying drug paraphernalia, and they want it to stop.

Members of the group set up outside of the Chevron Gas Station and U-Save Food Mart on Highway 18 with a mission to have the store stop selling drug paraphernalia in public.

"Any store that get caught inside of selling drug paraphernalia in the city better believe respect our black dollars gonna be on it," said Stanley Wesley, President and Founder of Respect our Black Dollars.

The City of Jackson passed an ordinance that says stores can sell drug paraphernalia, but it cannot be on display in the open where children can see it.

The store owner said if members of the community would would have come peacefully, he would have tried to find common ground.

"I'll be more than happy to take it out. We're all a community. I'm here to make money, and if you're not respecting my business, I'm not going to make money, so I have to show the same respect to you," said the store owner. "But when you come into my store like that? Like I'm not a part of your community? Like, this is my community, this is my community too."

"We talked to them years ago when we asked them to remove it, but however, they didn't remove it so that's why we come they demand they remove it with force," Wesley said.

Protesters say they are tired of local businesses selling these items and they say it has a negative impact on their children.

"Our kids deserve better. We don't want our kids going into here stores buying bubble gum and seeing this type of mess in these stores," said Wesley. "We not going to put up with this."

