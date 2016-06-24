Memorial held for teen killed in ATV accident

Family, friends and the entire Madison Middle School community honored the life of a teen killed earlier this week in an ATV accident.

Kameron Bacon died Monday, after the 4-wheeler he was riding collided with an 18-wheeler on Nichols Drive in Camden. His family, teachers and administrators from Madison Middle School shared positive memories of him during a candle light vigil Thursday.

He was just 14-years-old.

"Kameron was the kid that you would see him the mornings coming down the halls and during class change and he was business like," said school administrator Dee Walsh. "He knew what his parents expected and he knew what the school expected and he did his best to live up to what the expectations were."

"I could never imagine my kids being taken away from me so I can feel the pain and being a nurse I know what a lot of family members go through," said Kenyatta Russell, whose son played football with Kameron.

Kameron will be laid to rest Monday.

