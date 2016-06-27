Woman critical following midtown Jackson shooting

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the chest around 9:30 Monday evening in midtown Jackson. She's in critical condition at UMMC.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Adelle Street, near North West Street. The victim, Gamila Trust, was in a car with 61-year-old Calvin Winston, who she was involved in a relationship with.

Trust was shot following a fight between her and Winston. She left the car on foot and sought help at 1523 North West Street.

Winston was detained for questioning, but has not been labeled as a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and police are not seeking another individual that may have been involved.

