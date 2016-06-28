Neighbors react to woman attacked in Northeast Jackson home

Jackson Police need help to find a man who attacked a woman in her home during a burglary.

The burglary and assault happened around 5:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Adkins Boulevard in Northeast Jackson.

Police say the intruder forced his way in the house and once inside, he used a flashlight to assault a 26-year-old woman while she was in bed.

A neighbor says she called 911 for the victim, who was covered in blood. We also talked to a man who says the woman came knocking on his door.

"She came to our door first and she knocked on our door, but my dad was in the den and just had surgery so she couldn't get up in time," said Justin Jackson, who lives across the street. "So by the time she made it up to the front she had already moved on to another house, but he called 911."

The victim's injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

"She did sustain facial and head injuries," says JPD Commander Tyree Jones. "I don't know what the exact injuries are, but from what I do understand, she was bloody and did need medical attention."

Neighbors are on edge after the attack, some were even hesitant to go on camera.

"I don't know if they were looking for money, for drugs. I can't understand what would make someone to go and attack a woman," said a man who lives two doors down.

At this point, police believe the attack was random but says it serves as an important reminder to be aware of your surroundings.

"Make sure your residence is locked," added Commander Jones. "If you have any neighbors or anybody that can make contact with you, stay in contact with your neighbors."

The attacker got away with the woman's keys and other personal items. If you have any information on this case please call Jackson Police.

