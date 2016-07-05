Dry weather blamed for small but sweet watermelons in Smith County

Watermelon growers met the July 4 deadline. They plant, pray and hope they have a good harvest. This year, the weather was the deciding factor.

"Hear that thunder?" asked Kaiti Ford. "That's a beautiful sound."



But the times they've heard it have been few and far between at Fords Farm in Taylorsville. Yet, weather is the make or break for Smith County's prized watermelons.



"We got a rain early on when we first put them in the ground probably around middle of May, and of April," explained Ford. "It hasn't rained since. And it didn't rain for months at a time. So the watermelons didn't grow."



The rain cleared enough for us to check out one of the fields. But Kaiti Ford admitted it's tough sight to see and said it amounts to a loss of money.



Ford estimates a third of the watermelon crop won't make it off the vines because of the dry weather. But all is not lost. The farm is selling the smaller melons for less.



"As you can tell, they're kind of small," Ford described. "But it doesn't really matter because her the same thing. And we always go by the dryer the weather, the sweeter the melon."



Some of those ruined crops are too far gone. But Tuesday's rain could be enough to save a few melons for harvest within the next few days.