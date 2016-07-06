Robinson road bridge closure continues to hurt local businesses

A South Jackson bridge has been closed since February and some business owners around it are considering moving out and it's because of the economic effects the closure has placed on their businesses.

Gobind Dadlani has started a petition at his store to speed up construction for the bridge. He has 100 signatures. He says sales at his liquor store and tobacco store have dropped 50 percent since the bridge closed.

"It makes me feel miserable, because I just come maybe to come sit over here and do nothing, because it's that slow," Dadlani explained. "Coping I know how to describe it because the business is so slow it's been affecting both of my stores, 50 percent of it.

And he is not the only one coping. Johnnie Daniels is a barber up the road and is also impacted.

"I guess it don't matter to people that it don't affect," said Johnnie Daniels of Second to None Beauty and Barber.

People who live around it, also want to see some progress.

"I feel like if this was Madison County or Rankin County, Clinton, that bridge would have been fixed. As a tax payer we shouldn't have to suffer like this," said Eric Howard of Jackson.

The bridge has been closed for 5 months and the city has not returned our calls with details on when construction will begin.

"I just met some contractor last week and they said they will be coming to construct this bridge in November and it will open maybe next year March or April," Dadlani said.

