Woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted and forced to drive to banks

Multiple police agencies are looking for two men they say kidnapped a woman, sexually assaulted her and made her drive to several banks for cash.

Ridgeland Police released surveillance photos of the men who investigators say took a woman against her will in broad daylight. The victim was getting ready to go to the gym when she was approached by the men with guns and forced to go to different ATMs throughout Jackson and Ridgeland. We are told the men drove to seven total.

"At the first bank, I withdrew about $405 dollars and the second bank I withdrew another $500 dollars because they demanded $2,000 dollars," the victim said.

The victim says the incident lasted more than two hours. While they were driving around to different banks, one of the men sexually assaulted her.

"Shouting obscenities to her, making threats," said Lieutenant Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department. "She stayed calm, stayed collected and just followed through with what they demanded of her."

Lieutenant Willridge says after going to a couple of banks, the victim exceeded her debit card limits.

"Kept telling me they were going to blow my head off and they were going to kill me," the victim explained. "The entire time the young man in the back seat kept sexually assaulting me."

The men stole the victim's purse and cell phone. Investigators tracked it down at the Metro Center Mall.

"They appear to be somewhere between the ages of 15-25," added Lieutenant Willridge. "That's not verified yet so that's why we put the information out. We are trying to get as much information as we can to hopefully get these individuals identified."

The victim says the men told her they were planning to kill her. This young single mother then brought up her daughter.

"He saw a picture of my daughter on my phone and asked me if I had any kids and I said yes," said the victim. "Like I said at that time, I thought I would never see my child again."

A reward is in place for any information on these suspects. Austin Security and Crime Prevention Consultant is offering $1,000 dollars for each suspect.

