Teen accidentally shot during gas station shootout

A Jackson teen is recovering at home after he was injured in a shootout where the bullets weren't intended for him.

The 16-year-old boy was hanging out with friends at the Texaco Gas Station on Northside Drive on July 4th weekend.

The teen, who did not want to be identified, says he was shot while pumping gas.

He says the area is a popular hangout spot for teens his age and he didn't realize he was shot until he felt his leg go numb.

"My leg went into shock and I was just limping trying to get out the way," said the teen.

The teen's mother, Connie Armstrong, got the frightening call last Sunday night as she was traveling home from New Orleans. She said she had just talked to her son 15 minutes before he got shot.

"People just need to be more mindful of the things that they do when they make decisions just to shoot in a crowd like that," said Armstrong. "Because I had a friend who lost his daughter in a shooting like that."

Jackson Police are reviewing surveillance video of the incident that has not been made public.

"We just want that person that was involved in the shooting to come forward and just let us know what happened," Armstrong explained. "My son, he's injured and I think somebody has to be held accountable."

The teen suffered a fractured femur and the bullet was removed from behind his knee.

He's in physical therapy and may have to sit out during football season at Provine High School, but he's just thankful to be alive.

We are told the shootout stemmed from two men who were fighting. If you have any information please call Jackson Police.

