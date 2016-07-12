Pulled over? Here's what to do

Across the country, tension between law enforcement and citizens is at an all time high and it's due to the recent police involved shootings.

Three On Your Side wanted to know what exactly should you do if you're pulled over.

Lieutenant Craig Williams with Rankin County Sheriff's Office has some tips. Don't act suspicious, don't make any sudden movements and remain calm.

"We try to remain as calm as we possibly can hoping our calm demeanor will calm them down," said Lt. Williams. "If by chance it doesn't, that may mean they are under the influence of something. Their demeanor sets the tone for everything. If they are polite and nice with me and treat me with respect, I'm going to treat them with utmost respect."

Some other tips; have your drivers license and insurance cards ready before the officer comes to the vehicle. Also, keep your hands on the wheel when the officer approaches the vehicle. Here's what to do if you have a weapon.

"I'm like okay, where is it located and normally I'll ask them to step out of the vehicle," said Williams. "I'll unload the weapon or secure it with them standing in front where they are safe and I'm safe."

Your attitude is important.

