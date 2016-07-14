Plans for tax and budget reform announced by state leadership

State leaders announced plans Thursday to overhaul Mississippi's budgeting system and tax policy. So, how much is Mississippi spending? Governor Bryant says too much.



"Government spending in Mississippi has outpaced inflation by about 5% over the last five years," said Governor Phil Bryant. "So we need to have in a reduction or leveling off of state spending."



Working groups will start meeting this summer They'll take a closer look at spending of the largest state agencies.



"We owe it to the taxpayers that we are always looking for opportunities to find savings and government, to cut programs where it makes sense,to cut agencies where it makes sense," explained Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves.



The Speaker and Lieutenant Governor will co-chair a panel that reviews the state's tax policy. They're hoping to gather enough info to give recommendations to the legislature in January.



"A comprehensive approach to how raising one tax and lowering another effects the revenue stream for example," added Speaker Philip Gunn.



But the House Democratic Chairman believes there is an ulterior motive.



"This is basically a cover for what these folks over at the capitol have been doing the last few years and that is returning your hard earned tax dollars to their corporate buddies,"said Representative David Baria.

The leadership made a point to say they would include Democrats in the working groups. Baria is glad but not impressed. Again, he said it's all part of what he perceives as a cover for a budget crisis.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.