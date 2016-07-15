Meeting to improve police and community relations

In wake of police involved shootings in Baton Rouge and Minneapolis, plus the tragic killings of five Dallas police officers, local law enforcement and leaders held a conversation at Mount Helm Missionary Baptist Church. The mission of the meeting was to improve community and police relations in the midst of national tragedies.

"The Problem that occurs in policing related to culture is when the police comes from a different culture and does not validate the culture of the people they are policing," said Dr. Safiya Omari, one of the panelist.

People at the meeting discussed community policing, racial discrimination, and how the community has a direct involvement in keeping their neighborhoods safe.

"You have such a diverse community in the metro area. And I know there are some things we are not going to all agree on like pursuits and different things like that, but I do think we can all agree on how to treat other human beings," said Rankin County Sheriff, Bryan Bailey.

Although an incident, like the shootings in Baton Rouge and Minneapolis, hasn't happened here, Jackson, Police Chief Lee Vance says it starts with a different approach.



"It's an attitude adjustment," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance. "That simply says we are going to work with the public, we are going to respect the public but we will still hold criminals accountable, but we will do it in conjunction with the communities assistance."

"Because at the end of the day, we all want a quality of life where we all feel safe. Our children can grow and prosper," said Derrick Johnson, President of NAACP, Jackson.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.