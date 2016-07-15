School ratings reflect growing pains at the district level

Mississippi schools have been on a testing carousel. New standards and testing are being blamed for drops in many schools letter grades for 2015. But there's a waiver system in place. So, if the district got a lower grade than last year they can essentially keep last year's grade. Representative John Moore said there's no need to panic.



"In fact, if we had come in with the new standards and the new assessment and numbers had stayed the same, we would think that they were not tough enough," said Moore who is the House Education Chairman.



There are 19 "A" rated schools for 2015. But without that waiver there would've only been three.



"The things people see this week, the rating that came out is based on a one time test," noted Clinton Public School Public Information Officer Sandi Beason. "So it's hard to measure growth with just one year of that data. So, we expect the ratings to change with the next test."



So, why should it matter what the grade is besides just the bragging rights? The latest legislation passed this year allows students in C,D, and F school districts to cross district lines to attend charter schools.

