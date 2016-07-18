Families grieving after violent weekend in Copiah County

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting, as well as a deadly stabbing, in Copiah County.

The first incident happened at a home on Thomas Circle, Saturday night, where Copiah County deputies found Marzedrick Johnson shot and killed.

Johnson's family was in complete shock after they found out that the father of three had been killed.

"I hope justice is served because he didn't deserve that, I mean, he is a father, he was taken from his kids," said Kwisheena Crisler, Johnson's cousin. "He was a great father, a great provider."

The youngest of his children was born the day after Johnson was shot and killed. Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones says the shooting stemmed from an argument that turned violent.

Sheriff Jones also said that one of Johnson's children was in the home at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.

"He was the backbone of basically both sides of his family," Crisler explained. "His mom, she loved him, everybody loved him, kids looked up to him. He was a great guy, great guy."

Deputies arrested Ontario Rhymes for Johnson's death.

Across town in Crystal Springs, officers responded to another deadly incident.

Police say that 36-year-old Montarrio Lilley was stabbed by his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Tiffany Jackson, after an argument.

"After the incident happened, she put him in the car and attempted to drive him to University Medical Center. He stopped talking to her, she called 911 and they asked her to pull over to Daniel Lake Boulevard," said Crystal Springs Police Chief Chris Palmer. "It just affects so many people; violent crimes, people don't understand. You have your victim, you have your suspect, victims families, suspect families."

Both deadly incidents remained under investigation.

