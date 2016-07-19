Gator permits sell out in less than an hour

Mississippi's alligator permits for 2016 went on sale at 9:00 am Tuesday. Last year was the first year for online permitting. This year seemed to be a repeat performance with thousands of hunters reporting error messages and "please wait" symbols.

"The server capacity with the department's server was tripled in capacity in preparation for this," said alligator program coordinator Ricky Flynt.



But 6,000 folks logged onto the site in a 45 minute window.



"Sitting there 9 a.m. waiting on the countdown clock, it's almost as exciting as the hunt is," noted hunter Lee Turner.



Turner was one of the lucky ones. His patience seemed to have paid off.



"The screen went white and I just sat," Turner explained. "I guess it's just slow slow and finally goes through. I took the same approach this year. I told everybody in my group to take the same approach and it worked out for all of us."



But the chances weren't as good for everyone.



"Is it going to be slow, is it going to accept my application and then by the time you get to the application process to see if it sold out or if you've got to go back and do a different zone?" asked Aaron Lindsey. "It's a bunch of different factors that come into play."



Aaron Lindsey got a sold out message.



"If you're lucky enough to get one now and that's just part of it," admitted Lindsey.



Alligator program coordinator Ricky Flynt said there's a silver lining. Gator hunting is a social activity for most folks. If you have the proper license, you can go out on a hunt with friends or family who did get a sought-after permit.



"Obviously it was successful from the point that we started. The very first transaction was completed at 9:06 this morning and at 9:45 all 920 permits had been taken out of inventory," said Flynt.

The season starts August 26 and lasts ten days.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.