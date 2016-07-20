Clinton alderman drafts up open container proposal

A Clinton alderman is drafting a proposal that would allow the sale of of beer and light wine at festivals within the city limits.

Alderman David Ellis, the proposal's author, says he took it off yesterday's Clinton board meeting agenda because some changes needed to be made.

If it is approved it would allow beer and light wine to be sold at outdoor festivals in Clinton like the Red, Brick Roads music festival next month. Ellis says he needs to comb through some things first.

"Citizens in the city of Clinton have requested us to look into state statute that allows us to regulate beer and light wine in the city of Clinton and whether or not we can vote to have open containers of beers and wine at music festivals," explained Ellis. "The next step is continue working on processing the words in the proposal and keep on working as a iterative process."

The proposal has been worked on for seven years. Ellis has only been working on it for one year. No word yet when that will happen.

