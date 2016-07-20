Mississippi police chief challenges others to set example

The President of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police penned an open letter in the wake of the Baton Rouge shooting and he's hoping to see more positive relationships with the community.

"You don't build relationships off of hate," said Oxford Chief of Police, Joey East. "You don't build relationships off hateful speech, you build it off talking and communicating and absolutely trying to understand and love one another."

East is sending a message that officers have to set an example and break the stereotypes trying to rule national discussions.

"We're grouping all law enforcement as bad and racist and hateful," explained Chief East.

He admitted the Baton Rouge shooting was a stark wake up call.

"You feel that pain, because you know at any given time that could be one of yours," added East.

East isn't against open carry but thinks open carry for assault rifles should be reconsidered by lawmakers.

"How does it make your law enforcement feel?" he asked. "We've also got to consider that the other percentage of the people that are walking around there terrified. I think that's a little above self-protection. I guess that could be up to the eye of the beholder."

But firearms instructor Rick Ward doesn't think it's something legislators have to reevaluate.

"The gun is not the problem," said Ward. "Changing the law is not going to fix the problem. It's the people that were going to have to deal with. If somebody is willing to give up their own life to attack you, there's nothing you're going to be able to do stop them."

