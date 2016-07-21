Mississippi delegates discussing Cruz booing

Thursday night's RNC theme was "Make America One Again". But the arena was filled with boos for former candidate Ted Cruz Wednesday.

Representative Becky Currie said Mississippi delegates were far from silent at the end of Cruz's speech.

"I may of been booing the loudest but there were a lot of booers," said Currie. "We all were together last night. There's not anybody in our delegation who was happy."

Currie admitted they were caught off guard when Cruz didn't join the Trump train.

"I anticipated that since he came to the party that he would join the party," Currie explained. "And I was really really disappointed that he didn't."

But what about the RNC's mission of presenting a unified party? Well, Currie said that's what you saw playing out.

"That arena last night, everyone was unified," Currie noted. "We came together and booed him off the stage and it was every state."

"The most unifying thing that's happened since we've been here," added Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef.

Nosef said they all expected an endorsement from Cruz.

"A lot of people who are here who were very supportive of Ted Cruz and quite frankly up to the moment of that speech might have preferred him, were very upset," Nosef said.

Now, Nosef is looking ahead to Trump's speech and hoping people learn more about who the nominee really is.

"Hopefully Donald Trump will do that tonight for the benefit of a lot of people including me,quite frankly, who haven't really gotten a chance to get to know him and that kind of thing," described Nosef.

