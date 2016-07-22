Mississippi public school teachers give input at education forum

The theme of this week's education forum is "It All Starts with Education" and the goal is giving teachers a new voice.

You've seen the education fights, everything from funding to testing.

Friday and Saturday, teachers are being asked what will make the biggest difference in their classrooms. The forum is being hosted by Representatives Jay Hughes and Tom Miles.

"The classrooms are what policies look like in practice," said Mississippi Teacher of the Year Anna Norris. "So those policies that have those numbers, they have names in classrooms."

Norris is hoping her colleagues will find new strength to speak up for ways to make your child's classroom better.

"I just want everyone, the legislators included, to look at this narrative that public schools are failures and teachers are doing their jobs always got this filing system because it's so dangerous," Norris added.

This forum was designed to give educators the chance to teach lawmakers how they can help.

"The teachers aren't screaming for more money," noted Representative Hughes. "They're screaming for classroom supplies, the control, the autonomy to be able to teach how they want to."

Mandates and changing accountability models have some districts feeling like they don't have a voice.

"Are we actually doing right for all children or is it that were shifting the playing field so what that we're creating a have some versus have-nots situation?" asked Shannon Eubanks, Enterprise Attendance Center Principal.

Hughes is hoping to have recommendations he can take back to his fellow lawmakers in January.

"I hope to learn for ways we can either save money or cost no money but still make improvements in the legislative process that will improve quality instruction," Hughes explained.

Several teachers, administrators and parents are participating in the forum at the Jackson Convention Complex.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.