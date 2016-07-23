Local strip clubs back open after lawsuit dispute

Two local strip clubs are back open after the Hinds County Sheriff's Department seized them Monday.

The clubs were shut down because of a dispute over a lawsuit.

Authorities chained the doors on both Danny's and Black Diamonds early this week after a verdict came down in favor of the plaintiff, Chris Goodman, who was assaulted by a Danny's employee back in 2011.

A judge filed an order to shut down the clubs after documents show the defendants didn't pay damages totaling more than $180,000.

The defendants in the case settled the debt owed Friday evening.

Attorney's from both clubs released this statement:

"After due consideration the businesses have decided to compromise the settlement of the claim by Mr. Goodman so that the men and women that work at the clubs can quickly go back to supporting their families. In no way is this an admission of liability. It is strictly a decision to support the people that have been loyal and rely on the businesses. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, and will continually strive to provide the best."

Our reporter, Annette Peagler, talked to employees of the clubs over the phone that said they were thankful that the establishments are back open.

One single parent said this week was difficult to provide for her family.

Both strip clubs are scheduled for normal operations Saturday night.

