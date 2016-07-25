Pearl PD say as many as 15 juveniles vandalized soccer field

Pearl Police say that as many as 15 juveniles were involved in the vandalism of city soccer fields.

Their ages range from 15-17 years old, so their names will not be released.

The teens are cooperating and police say they will have to fully repair the fields as part of their punishment.

According to police, the teens involved will be identified this week.

Pearl Police spokesman Captain Brian McGairty said

"They're cooperating very well at first obviously it was like pulling teeth but I think when we have social media as well as regular media got ahold of it they understood the significance of what they've done. A lot of people just see it as a rut but for the families and participants of that sport involved that's their escape from the world."

Pearl soccer coaches and players got quite the surprise when they went to practice this weekend and found their soccer fields damaged.

Police say someone or a group of individuals damaged four of the fields off Center City Drive in Pearl with their cars on Friday night.

"We saw all the damage, actually his coach told us that it got damaged," said Douglas Lagos, a soccer player. "That some people in some trucks came in here and went mud riding and did a bunch of damage in here."

Pearl Police released photos of the damage on its Facebook page and a Pearl Alderman says effort is underway to get them back to normal.

Casey Foy, a Pearl Alderman, released this statement:

"It's an unfortunate situation but I'm confident that the Pearl Police Department will apprehend those responsible. Our people are very giving. Individuals have already stepped up to donate the seed to reseed the fields after Parks and Recreation and volunteers from the Soccer Association fill in the ruts. It's my understanding that work will begin tomorrow."

In the meantime, soccer players are making due with what they have but they do have a message to the culprits.



"It's messed up because we all play here. This is where we all come from," Lagos explained. "All that live in Pearl come here to play and I think it's messed up that these people had to do that because it messed it up for all of us that like soccer. They probably don't but we love it."

Someone vandalized the soccer fields in a similar incident a few years ago. Pearl Police say if you have any information on this call the department at 601-939-7000.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved