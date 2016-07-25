Mississippi delegates react to DNC controversy

The Mississippi delegates are all in Philadelphia and gearing up for a busy week. The developments with the DNC Chair are not what they expected. Still, they're trying to look on the bright side.

Representative David Baria wants to see the DNC be a major counterpoint to what the public saw from Cleveland last week.



"My expectations are that you're going to have a very different message coming out of our convention," Baria explained. "It's going to be much more positive. We have very good speakers who are going to talk about the things that have improved over the last eight years."



But the leaked emails and resignation of the DNC Chair threatened to put a damper on public perception of the week.



"The right thing has happened," Baria noted "Debbie Wasserman Schultz has agreed to step down. And I think its going to be a blemish on what will otherwise be a very smooth and unified convention"



Former U.S. Congressman for Mississippi Ronnie Shows is serving as a delegate for the first time but viewing the controversy from all sides.



"I'm Hillary delegate," Shows said. "Always have been. But everybody deserves a fair chance and that's what our parties about. Being fair to everybody. And everybody having an opportunity. And I think that it would've upset me if I saw those emails and it was my race."



As a reminder, leaked emails show Democratic party staffers were secretly working against Senator Bernie Sanders. Still, Shows agrees with Baria that Wasserman Schultz is doing the right thing by stepping down. He's hoping the convention will overshadow any controversy.



"This thing here, we certainly wish it hadn't happened but it did," added Shows. "It's over and we're moving forward."

The delegates have been active on social media. Many of them are already posting pictures from inside the convention hall.