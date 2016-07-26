Jackson woman contracts West Nile, encourages others to take precautions

A Jackson woman is coping with West Nile. Amy Lambert contracted the virus more than a month ago in her back yard. She says she knew something was wrong when she woke up with flu like symptoms.

Lambert spends a lot of time in her garden and says six weeks ago, she woke up sick.

"I knew something was different and it was very hard to explain to anyone. I just didn't feel like myself," said Lambert. "Everything hurt which was unusual for me and extreme fatigue, which is unusual for me. I don't nap in the day or anything."

Her doctor ran a few tests and learned it was West Nile.

"I thought that it couldn't be West Nile because we treat our yard," added Lambert.

Experts say the peak season for West Nile is July through September. So far this year 4 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

"It can take anywhere from a few months to over a year for it to kind of exit your system and some people have lingering effects from it," explained Lambert.



The Mississippi Department of Health suggests getting mosquito repellent with Deet and getting rid of areas of standing water in and around your home. Officials say last week, one of the traps in Hinds County recorded an unusually high proportion of mosquitoes carrying West Nile.

Lambert is being proactive, despite her condition, and she encourages others to do the same.

"I have to look out for things like fever that doesn't go away or extreme neck soreness because it can lead to meningitis and those sorts that can be fatal," said Lambert.

There is no treatment or cure for West Nile. Some additional advice, wear loose, light-colored clothing and cover the arms and legs while outdoors.

