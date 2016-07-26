Donald Trump Jr. gets big Mississippi welcome at Neshoba County Fair

Presidential politics are taking center stage at the Mississippi's giant houseparty, the Neshoba County Fair. Donald Trump Jr. stumped for his dad Tuesday.

He was greeted with chants of "Trump, Trump, Trump" at the Neshoba County Fair Grandstand.

"I figured I'd get the usual take a couple of selfies and the hellos.," Trump Jr. noted. "But I see more Trump shirts and signs. More importantly, I don't see anything from the other side."

We didn't spot any either, except for a few homemade signs scribbled on paper plates.

"Today we decided we're gonna put it up," explained Hillary supporter Iris Howorth Holt. "I'm tired of feeling like we have to be silenced."

Porch politics are just as highly regarded at the fair as the speeches and Trump Jr. didn't skip out on them. He shook hands, took pictures and even stopped at the lemonade stand.

He thinks his father's message of job creation is exactly what Mississippians can most appreciate.

"I've always called him the blue collar billionaire and people used to criticize me for it," Trump described. "But I think they get it. Because they realize it now that he's speaking with these Americans, the people in this country who built this nation; hardworking Americans who have been left in the dust."

His dad has been to Mississippi twice. Will he be back?

"We're working on a date right now that we hope he'll come back to the state," said Governor Phil Bryant. "He loves Mississippi. He told me that several times."

Until then, his son says they'll keep campaigning everywhere, not just in the so called battleground states.

"You're the best," added Trump Jr. at the grandstand. "I don't even need to tell you what to do in November. You're already doing it."

