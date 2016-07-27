Infrastructure, water bills discussed at ward 4 town hall meeting

Paving Jackson streets and water bill issues were among the topics residents and leaders of Ward 4 discussed at a town hall meeting Tuesday night. Some residents were on hand to discuss their high water bills and others came to the meeting to see about economic development in their neighborhood.

"I just want to know what is going on in the neighborhood and what I can do to help," said Gloria Daughterty, a resident of Ward 4.

Marshand Crisler, Jackson's Chief Administrative Officer represented the mayor's office and gave an update on progress there.

"One of the things that we realize in order to promote economic development we have to first get our infrastructure in place. So that is our number 1 priority. No business going to move on shaky foundation," explained Crisler.

Councilman DeKeither Stamps discussed ways to bring more businesses to West Jackson.

"The Northside Drive corridor is very important," said Stamps. "First getting it paved properly, but also getting some businesses located there and the same thing with highway 18."

Jackson's interim public works director Jerry Smash explained plans for the water infrastructure improvement process and the billing system. Many people complained about either not receiving a water bill in months or receiving an incorrect bill.

"A lot of these issues have been systemic for a long period of time and the city had not had the economic resources to address them as fully as the needed to been addressed," said ward four resident Lee Unger.

